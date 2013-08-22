400 SHARES Share Tweet

Play Your Xbox One Early on Xbox 360? by Trevor Roberts Jr

Early adopters of next-generation consoles often face the dilemma of deciding which version of popular new games to purchase. For example, Activision’s Call of Duty: Ghost has been announced for Xbox One and Xbox 360. However, the Xbox 360 version of that game will undoubtedly be available sooner than the next generation version.

What is a gamer supposed to do? Well, both Amazon and GameStop are stepping up to help out with this issue. If you purchase one of the qualifying games listed below from Amazon or GameStop, you can get up to a $50 credit (depending on game disc condition) towards the purchase of the next generation version of the same game.

Amazon is referring to this service as the “One Up Your Game” program

(http://www.amazon.com/gp/feature.html?ie=UTF8&docId=1001343501), and it is open to all Amazon customers. GameStop’s program (http://news.gamestop.com/press-release/exclusive-offers/gamestop-offering-exclusive-upgrade-credit-toward-new-xbox-one-video-

)

does not currently have a special name, but it requires you to sign up for free their PowerUp Rewards program (Pro membership not required). PowerUp Rewards program members (like myself) should already have received program details via email.

This move is a great strategy for Microsoft and both retail companies to promote early sales of the Xbox 360 editions of these games. Not to be outdone by Microsoft though, Sony announced a somewhat similar program where purchases of new popular PS3 titles will allow a significant discount for digital purchases of the PS4 version of the same game. More details on the PS4 program will be shared as we receive them..

It will be interesting to see which other Game Publishers and Retailers get in on the act.

GameStop’s List of Games in the Trade Up Program

Activision’s Call of Duty®: Ghosts Electronic Arts’ Madden NFL 25, FIFA 14, and Battlefield 4 Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag

Amazon’s List of Games in the Trade Up Program

Activision’s Call of Duty®: Ghosts Electronic Arts’ Madden NFL 25, FIFA 14, Need for Speed Rivals, and Battlefield 4 Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag, and Watch Dogs

2K Games’ NBA2K14