Fortunately or unfortunately ( Depending on how you view her ) Kim Kardashian is part of our pop culture. So we’ve decided to post this story about her because it’s getting some news coverage. Read it and tell us what you think.
The story was posted by ET Online and an Kim would like to eat her placenta.
Kim Kardashian mulls over the idea of eating her own placenta during a family dinner, in a new clip from this Sunday’s Keeping Up with the Kardashians.
In the clip, posted to eonline.com, the conversation starts when a then-pregnant Kim asks the Kardashian family chef, Sharone, if he’s ever cooked a placenta. He says no, but that his wife ate hers. When Sharone suggests that it can help with menopause, Scott Disick suggests to Kim and mom Kris Jenner, “Hey you guys can split it!”
Kim says in a confessional, “I think everyone is just being really weird and close-minded. Except for Kourtney, she gets it.”
In fact, Kourtney gets it so much that she exclaims, “I want to have a third child just to eat the placenta!”
January Jones and Holly Madison both reportedly ate their placentas after childbirth, while Matthew McConaughey reportedly planted his wife’s placenta in an orchard. Check out the clip here, and tune in to Keeping Up with the Kardashians this Sunday on E!