In celebration of the upcoming release of DEAD IN TOMBSTONE on Blu-ray & DVD on 10/22, here’s a new behind the scenes look at some of the big explosions audiences will see in the film:

DEAD IN TOMBSTONE – BIG EXPLOSIONS

Star Danny Trejo has also just been announced as the narrator of the “El Cucuy: The Boogeyman” maze at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios.

Check out the DEAD IN TOMBSTONE trailer

DANNY TREJO, ANTHONY MICHAEL HALL AND ACADEMY AWARD® NOMINEE MICKEY ROURKE PACK A POWERFUL PUNCH IN AN ALL-NEW ACTION-PACKED MOVIE

DEAD IN TOMBSTONE

BE THE FIRST TO OWN IT ON DIGITAL OCTOBER 8, 2013

AVAILABLE OCTOBER 22, 2013 ON BLU-RAY™ COMBO PACK WITH DVD & DIGITAL INCLUDING ULTRAVIOLET AND ON DEMAND FROM UNIVERSAL STUDIOS HOME ENTERTAINMENT

“A BLAST WITH BOTH BARRELS BLAZING!” – LAURA GADDY, SHOCKYA.COM

Universal City, California, July 30, 2013—A ruthless outlaw returns from beyond the grave to avenge his own murder in Dead in Tombstone. The latest in Universal Studios Home Entertainment’s groundbreaking DVD Originals™ series, Dead in Tombstone features a star-studded cast including Danny Trejo (Machete, “Sons of Anarchy”), Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight, “Warehouse 13”), Dina Meyer (the Saw franchise, Piranha, DragonHeart) and Oscar® nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler, Iron Man 2). Dead in Tombstone will be available on early Digital October 8, 2013 as well as on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack with Digital including UltraViolet™, on DVD and On Demand on October 22, 2013, from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production entity of Universal Studios Home Entertainment. Includes unrated version.

Straddling the thin line between life and death, Dead in Tombstone is a fiery tale of greed, revenge and atonement set in a Gold Rush boomtown populated by thugs, drunks and unlikely heroes. DVD Originals™ veteran Roel Reine (The Marine 2, Death Race 2, Scorpion King 3) directs from a script by Shane Kuhn and Brandon Cowles (Scorpion King 3).

The Blu-ray™ Combo Pack allows fans to view Dead in Tombstone anytime, anywhere on the platform of their choice. It includes a Blu-ray™ disc, a DVD, and Digital including UltraViolet™ for the ultimate, complete viewing experience.

· Blu-ray™ disc unleashes the power of your HDTV and is the best way to watch movies at home, featuring perfect hi-def picture and hi-def sound.

· DVD offers the flexibility and convenience of playing movies in more places, both at home and away.

· UltraViolet™ is a revolutionary new way for fans to collect their movies and TV shows in the cloud that lets consumers instantly stream and download to tablets, smartphones, computers and TVs, including iPad®, iPhone®, Android™ and more.

· Also includes Digital Copy.

EXCLUSIVE BLU-RAY™ BONUS FEATURES:

· BLU-RAY EXCLUSIVES:

o Horses, Guns & Explosions: Discover how some of the jaw dropping stunts were produced.

o Roel Reiné: The Leader of the Gang: Learn about director Roel Reiné’s unique style and filming technique.

o A Town Transformed: Discover and watch how the town of Tombstone was created.

o Creating Hell: The Visual Effects: Explore the exhilarating visual effects.

BLU-RAY™ & DVD BONUS FEATURES:

· DELETED SCENES

· DELETED SHOTS MONTAGE

· THE MAKING OF DEAD IN TOMBSTONE: Go behind the scenes of this action-packed movie and get a glimpse into hell!

· FEATURE COMMENTARY with Director Roel Reiné

SYNOPSIS:

Danny Trejo (Machete), Anthony Michael Hall (The Dark Knight) and Oscar® nominee Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler) star in this fiery, action-packed battle for vengeance. As a ruthless gang overruns a small mining town, they murder their own leader, Guerrero Hernandez (Trejo), in a cold-blooded power grab. Sentenced to eternity in hell, Guerrero finds himself confronted by Satan himself (Rourke), offering a daring proposition: deliver the six souls of his former gang and he will escape damnation. With time running out, he sets out on a brutal rampage to avenge his own death.

CAST AND FILMMAKERS:

Cast: Danny Trejo, Anthony Michael Hall, Dina Meyer, and Mickey Rourke

Directed by: Roel Reiné

Written by: Shane Kuhn & Brendan Cowles

Producer: Mike Elliott

Editor: Radu Ion

Casting by: Jeff Gerrard and Gillian Hawser

Production Designer: Christi Niculescu

Cinematography by: Roel Reiné

Costume Designer: Oana Draghici

Music by: Hybrid

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – BLU-RAY™

Street Date: October 22, 2013

Copyright: 2013 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Numbers: 63119903 (U.S.), 63123329 (CDN)

Running Time: 1 hours, 40 minutes

Layers: BD-50

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 1.78:1

Rating: R for violence and language/ Unrated

Technical Info: Dolby Digital 5.1(English); Dolby Digital 5.1 (Spanish)

Subtitles: English SDH, French and Spanish

TECHNICAL INFORMATION – DVD

Street Date: October 22, 2013

Copyright: 2013 Universal Studios. All Rights Reserved.

Selection Numbers: 63119901 (U.S.), 63123330 (CDN)

Running Time: 1 hours, 40 minutes

Layers: Dual Layer

Aspect Ratio: Anamorphic Widescreen 1.78:1

Rating: R for violence and language/ Unrated

Technical Info: Dolby Digital 5.1(English); Dolby Digital 5.1 (Spanish)

Subtitles: English SDH, French and Spanish

SHARE THIS Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr

Reddit

More

Print

Email



LinkedIn

Pinterest



Pocket

