Great news for those who have been inching to see more Rambo.

Entertainment One has teamed up with Nu Image and are developing a television series based the iconic action hero Rambo. The companies claim that they are working out details to make it possible for actor Sylvester Stallone to be involved with the project both as an adviser and maybe even to reprise his role as Rambo.

After years of talk and rumors concerning a fifth film it now looks as if we are getting a TV show instead.

Stallone is currently filming The Expendables 3.

First Blood is a 1982 psychological thriller / action film directed by Ted Kotcheff, co-written by and starring Sylvester Stallone as John Rambo, a troubled and misunderstood veteran. Brian Dennehy and Richard Crenna appeared in supporting roles. It was released on October 22, 1982. Based on David Morrell’s 1972 novel of the same name, it was the first of the Rambo series.

Despite mixed reviews, the film has been a commercial success at the time of its release. Since its release, First Blood became seen as an underrated, cult and influential film in the action genre. It spawned three sequels, all written by and starring Stallone, who also directed the fourth and final installment.