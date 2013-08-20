This weeks releases in comics and gaming.

Games and comics can be like a minefield but we’re here to help, here are a few releases we’re looking forward to this week.

Comics

This weeks supply of comics feel a bit light on the Marvel and DC side. Really the one big standout for the big two is the return to interior art for Eisner winner Chris Samnee to Daredevil. Such a week feels like a great opportunity to look at that creator owned book you’ve had your eye on for a while. Among some of the standouts in the world of independents is Steve Niles Chin Music. Here’s our spotlight picks of the week, as always you can find a complete list of this weeks comic releases here.

Chin Music #2 (Image)

It’s monsters and gangsters by the master of multiple genres, Steve Niles. Joining him on this Capone journey is the incomparable Tony Harris on art. The duo are one of comic’s dream marriages of creators and this book’s first issue went under the radar but is packed with time period character. Definitely should be on your radar.



Daredevil #30 (Marvel)

Not only does this issue feature an unlikely meeting between Daredevil and the Silver Surfer; the sentinel of the space ways will be drawn by one of the hottest artist in comics today, Chris Samnee. If you haven’t read Waid and Samnee’s run on Daredevil, you’re cheating yourself out of one hell of an experience.



Bloodshot #0 (Valiant)

The original Bloodshot #0 in the 90’s brilliantly laid out the future of the Valiant universe in a way that both spoiled everything but made readers anxious to see it unfold. This issue looks to achieve similar storytelling heights by telling an encompassing history of project rising spirt throughout the years. It’s written by Matt Kindt, enough said.



X-Files Season 10 #2 (IDW)

Fox Mulder, Dana Scully, and the resting place of series favorites “The Lone Gunmen”. IDW’s first issue of this trip back in to the world created by Chirs Carter was a hit with critics. We can’t wait to see more.



Gaming

Gamers rejoice! For the first time since The Last of Us came out, you’ve got a big week ahead of you. Long anticipated releases like Saints Row and Splinter Cell top our list but we also get a new XCOM, and Walking Dead on the Vita. Plus by the time you read this Disney Infinity will already be making your kids cry you to the store to buy it for them.

Saints Row IV (PS3, Xbox360, PC)

The Third Street Saints have gone all the way from the po house to the White House. In this latest open world adventure, players will take control of the free world and defend their planetary hood from invaders from outer space. To help gamers is the addition of ludicrous super powers that make you speed, fly, and blast aliens back to where they came from.



Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Blacklist (PS3, Xbox360)

Once again players will go behind the night vision goggles of super deadly spy Sam Fisher. The world needs saving and Sam is just the guy to stop the terrorist and prevent the Blacklist countdown from reaching zero. Just like previous games, this one will feature co-op and multiplayer modes for your online heart’s delight.



So what will you be playing and reading this week?