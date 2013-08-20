With everything changed in the past to make life in the present better, our gang of reluctant temporal travelers set their sights on the future in the comedy sequel “Hot Tub Time Machine 2.” At an interview for the upcoming horror comedy “Hell Baby,” actor/comedian Rob Corddry (Lou) let some plot points for “Hot Tub 2” leak out. This is what he had to say.

“It’s a lot different. We go 10 years into the future and we don’t hit the same beats like a lot of sequels do, but we hit certain jokes or set pieces that have the spirit of certain things that were really popular on the first one.”

With Craig Robinson, Clark Duke and Corddry returning for their second time travel adventure, it will mean they’re better at it.

“I think it’s way funnier and I think it’s more focused in that we found it already. We had no idea what we were doing on the first one. It just came out as this weird sort of anarchy comedy, things you don’t usually get away with when you tell a story. So this one we were able to capitalize on that.”

Their first adventure took them back to a pivotal night in 1986. In the sequel, their fourth friend Adam, played by John Cusack, is left behind. Fear not, another actor will fill the vacated spot and fit nicely into the timeline.

“There’s no Cusack so that I’d say is a huge difference. Adam Scott is playing his son from 10 years in the future.”

In the first film, Corddry’s character, Lou, took advantage of his knowledge of the present to change the past to become mega-rich as the creator of Lougle, a parody of the Internet’s number one search engine Google. In the sequel, Lou will be enjoying the spoils of his riches.

“Lou is a billionaire a billion times over and practically owns New Orleans.”

So, who’s up for more Chernobly?

“Hot Tub Time Machine 2” is currently in production. The film stars Craig Robinson, Rob Corddry, Clark Duke, Adam Scott, Chevy Chase, Gillian Jacobs, Christine Bently, Kellee Stewart, Olivia Jordan, Bianca Haase, Vanessa Amaya, Kelly Connolly, Cynyon Dawn Rodriguez, Kisha Sierra and Ross P. Cook. Josh Heald wrote the screenplay, while Steve Pink directs.

Source: craveonline, IMDb