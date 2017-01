And The Release Date For The PlayStation 4 Is…

News via ign.com

PlayStation 4 will release on November 15 in the United States and Canada and on November 29th, 2013 in Europe. Revealed during Sony’s Gamescom 2013 press conference, the $400 next-gen console’s date will compete with Microsoft’s November release window for Xbox One.

PlayStation 4 has already surpassed 1 million pre-orders worldwide. It will launch in 32 countries.

You can pre-order the PlayStation 4 now.