According to “Internet sources” Christopher Nolan has recommended American actor Wes Bentley to play Batman in the Man Of Steel sequel. The rumor comes as Warner Bros. get’s ready to announce who the next actor to play The Dark Knight will be. Earlier reports suggest that Zack Snyder and company were looking for an older Batman. Although Bentley has a young look, movie make-up can definitely make him appear older.

Bentley has starred in films such as American Beauty and The Hunger Games. He is currently working with Nolan on Interstellar, which is set to open in theaters on November 7, 2014.

What are you thoughts?

Source: cosmicbooknews