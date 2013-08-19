400 SHARES Share Tweet

Recently, rumors were flying on-line about an X-Men/Fantastic Four crossover film. Fans were hopeful this scenario was in the works. Alas, 20th Century Fox creative consultant Mark Millar, who was partially responsible for the rumor, is setting things straight. Here are some comments he made via Twitter.

“News sites get very excited about very obvious answers, but the Chinese whispers thing is frustrating. There is NO crossover planned.”

“I keep seeing ‘news’ that X-Men & FF movies are crossing over. No, they’re not. They exist in same universe but movies stand alone.”

“No, I haven’t. They simply exist in same universe, but there are no plans yet for them to appear in each other’s flicks.”

In a recent interview with SFX magazine, Millar commented that certain characters will be showing up in each other’s movies.

“Without question I think you have to see some of these guys showing up in each other’s movies. I think the most exciting thing in superhero movies, until The Avengers came along, was when Nick Fury showed up in Iron Man. Even though it was a guy with an eye patch it was really cool – and I expect we will see more of that.”

Millar did comment on how he had faith in director Josh Trank to bring the “Fantastic Four” to the heights it was intended to reach with the reboot.

“These first two movies were not very good but I’m quite sentimental towards them. I took my youngest daughter to see the first one, she was only five when it came out, and she thought it was the best film ever made. At the end, when Johnny Storm says, ‘Flame on!’ for the first time, she thanked me for taking her to see it. So even though it was a crap movie that memory makes me sort-of like it in a strange way. For the new one all they have to do is make it great. It sounds obvious and it is. Sam Raimi gave us a great Spider-Man. Christopher Nolan gave us a great Batman. So a brilliant director is probably the most important thing for a great Fantastic Four. Tim Story was seen as an odd choice for Fantastic Four but when you have a Josh Trank you know you are in safe hands.”

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters, and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The film is directed by Bryan Singer.

“The Fantastic Four” will arrive in theaters on March 6, 2015. Ashley Miller and Jeremy Slater wrote the screenplay based on the story by Zack Stentz, Josh Trank and Jeremy Slater with revisions by Seth Grahame-Smith. The characters were created by Jack Kirby and Stan Lee. Josh Trank directs.

Sources: Mark Millar via Twitter, SFX Magazine