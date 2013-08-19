600 SHARES Share Tweet

The production for X-Men: Days of Future Past has concluded and director Bryan Singer has celebrated by Tweeting out a photo from the set in Montreal.

In the picture you will see Bryan Singer, Hugh Jackman, writer Simon Kinberg and producer Hutch Parker:

Just wrapped! Eternal thx 2 our amazing Montreal crew! C u at the party @RealHughJackman #SimonKinberg #HutchParker pic.twitter.com/Lfy2fagJNC — Bryan Singer (@BryanSinger) August 18, 2013

Just as the production wrapped we get our first official image from the movie.



Let us know what you think of the groovy seventies attire.