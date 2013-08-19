Pieced Together Cosplay is the name for the cosplay adventures of veteran stage actor, director, set & costume designer Ian S. Talbot. He has designed costumes his entire life growing up in theatre & with a Mum who, among many other things, is a seamstress. Also, with that background he believes that it is the smallest details that make even the simple things, something special. Primarily he cosplays The Riddler, but has also presented Flint from G.I. JOE & A’Sharad Hett from Star Wars Clone Wars. Cosplay is a newer hobby & he is honored & surprised by the kind comments & attention that his work has received in a very short time, & has loved meeting new friends & artists at cons.

“Anyone can cosplay, just have fun!”

