The newest poster has been released for DreamWorks upcoming drama “The Fifth Estate.” The poster features actor Benedict Cumberbatch (“Star Trek Into Darkness,” “The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug”) as the white-haired WikiLeaks guru Julian Assange. Actor Daniel Brühl occupies the bottom third of the poster and plays Assange’s watchdog colleague Daniel Domscheit-Berg. Check it out!

The story begins as WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his colleague Daniel Domscheit-Berg (Daniel Brühl) team up to become underground watchdogs of the privileged and powerful. On a shoestring, they create a platform that allows whistle-blowers to anonymously leak covert data, shining a light on the dark recesses of government secrets and corporate crimes. Soon, they are breaking more hard news than the world’s most legendary media organizations combined. But when Assange and Berg gain access to the biggest trove of confidential intelligence documents in U.S. history, they battle each other and a defining question of our time: what are the costs of keeping secrets in a free society-and what are the costs of exposing them?

“The Fifth Estate” will open in theaters on October 18th. The film stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Daniel Brühl, Peter Capaldi, Stanley Tucci, Anthony Mackie, Carice van Houten, Laura Linney, Dan Stevens, David Thewlis, Alicia Vikander, Moritz Bleibtreu, Jamie Blackley, Hera Hilmar, Jeany Spark, Michael Jibson, Lydia Leonard, Anatole Taubman and Michael Culkin. Josh Singer adapted the screenplay from the books “Inside WikiLeaks: My Time with Julian Assange at the World’s Most Dangerous Website” by Daniel Domscheit-Berg and “WikiLeaks: Inside Julian Assange’s War on Secrecy” by David Leigh and Luke Harding. Bill Condon directs.

Sources: DreamWorks Studios, IMDb