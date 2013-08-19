Great new stuff has been released for Peter Jackson’s upcoming sequel The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.
First there is a brand new teaser poster that places our hero Bilbo Baggins directly in site of the dragon Smaug. Could the dragon actually see him? If Bilbo is wearing the ring he’s practically invisible so our guess is that he does not.
Then we have a cool promo image of the dwarves going down the rapids in barrels.
Thanks to The One Ring, Collider and Empire for the images.
The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug synopsis:
The second in a trilogy of films adapting the enduringly popular masterpiece The Hobbit, by J.R.R. Tolkien, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug continues the adventure of the title character Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) as he journeys with the Wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) and thirteen Dwarves, led by Thorin Oakenshield (Richard Armitage) on an epic quest to reclaim the lost Dwarf Kingdom of Erebor.