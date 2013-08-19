New Poster and Image for THE HOBBIT: THE DESOLATION OF SMAUG

Great new stuff has been released for Peter Jackson’s upcoming sequel The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.

First there is a brand new teaser poster that places our hero Bilbo Baggins directly in site of the dragon Smaug. Could the dragon actually see him? If Bilbo is wearing the ring he’s practically invisible so our guess is that he does not.

Then we have a cool promo image of the dwarves going down the rapids in barrels.

Thanks to The One Ring, Collider and Empire for the images.

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug synopsis: