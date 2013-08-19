New Details for MAN OF STEEL on Blu-Ray 3D and DVD

New Details for MAN OF STEEL on Blu-Ray 3D and DVD

The movie people love to go out of their way to criticize hits Blu-ray and DVD on November 12. That’s right Man of Steel will be available in store shelves to buy and it’s definitely a must have for your collection.

Here’s some of the disk’s details and images.

BLU-RAY AND DVD ELEMENTS

Man of Steel Blu-ray 3D Combo Pack, Blu-ray Combo Pack and 3D Limited Collector’s Edition contain the following special features:

Journey of Discovery: Creating Man of Steel – This immersive feature-length experience allows you to watch the movie with director Zack Snyder and stars Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Diane Lane and others as they share the incredible journey to re-imagine Superman.

Strong Characters, Legendary Roles – Explore the legendary characters of the Superman mythology and how they have evolved in this new iteration of the Superman story.

All-Out Action – Go inside the intense training regimen that sculpted Henry Cavill into the Man of Steel and Michael Shannon and Antje Traue into his Kyptonian nemeses. Includes interviews with cast and crew.

Krypton Decoded – Dylan Sprayberry (Clark Kent, age 13) gives the lowdown on all the amazing Krypton tech, weapons and spaceships featured in Man of Steel.

Planet Krypton – The world’s first exploration of Krypton and its lost society.

Man of Steel DVD 2-disc Special Edition contains the following special features:

Strong Characters, Legendary Roles

All-Out Action

Krypton Decoded

Man of Steel was released June 14th, 2013 and stars Henry Cavill, Amy Adams, Michael Shannon, Diane Lane, Russell Crowe, Antje Traue, Harry Lennix, Richard Schiff. The film is directed by Zack Snyder.