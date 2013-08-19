Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2 picks up where Sony Pictures Animation’s mouth-watering comedy left off. Inventor Flint Lockwood thought he saved the world when he destroyed his most infamous invention – a machine that turned water into food causing cheeseburger rain and spaghetti tornadoes. But Flint soon learns that his invention survived and is now creating food-animals – ‘foodimals!’ Flint and his friends embark on a dangerously delicious mission to battle hungry tacodiles, shrimpanzees, hippotatomuses,cheespiders and other foodimals to save the world – again!
Directed by:
Cody Cameron, Kris Pearn
Screenplay by:
Erica Rivinoja and John Francis Daley & Jonathan Goldstein
Story by:
Phil Lord & Christopher Miller and Erica Rivinoja
Inspired by the book ‘Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs’
Written by Judi Barrett and illustrated by Ron Barrett
Produced by:
Pam Marsden, Kirk Bodyfelt
Executive Producers:
Phil Lord, Christopher Miller
Cast
Bill Hader (Flint Lockwood), Anna Faris (Sam Sparks), James Caan (Tim Lockwood), Will Forte (Chester V), Andy Samberg (Brent), Benjamin Bratt (Manny), Neil Patrick Harris (Steve), Terry Crews (Earl), Kristen Schaal (Barb)
Opens in theater on September 27th