Relive wrestling history or change it.

This past weekend during WWE Fan Axxess outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, we got some face time with the upcoming WWE 2K14 from 2K sports and this game is poised to be one of the franchises all-time best offerings.

One of the biggest achievements for the 2K14 game is its follow up to last years Attitude Era Mode where players relived the most outrageous moments of late 90’s WWE. In this years follow up, 2K sports will expand to cover three decades of their Pay-per-view extravaganza with the new 30 Years of Wrestlemania mode.

While playing Wrestlemania matches isn’t anything new to the franchise, in fact the Legends of Wrestlemania game boasted a similar model, however WWE 2K14 will make better use of its gameplay elements while encompassing the history of every Wrestlemania so far. Its gameplay will not be relying on simplistic quick-time events and streamlined controls. While playing it this weekend, the controls felt strategic but easy to manage; moves were not mapped to single buttons but their combinations felt easy to get the hang of.

Presentation is a huge part of wrestling’s appeal and WWE 2K14 doesn’t slouch in that department. Vintage effects for each era, various crowd reactions, noticeable venues; all add to the detailed look of the game. While we were playing Hogan vs. Andre the whole look of the game changed to a more tube television look that added to our nostalgia.

So far three of the forty-five History of Wrestlemania matches have been announced, The Rock vs. Hogan at Wrestlemania 18, Hogan vs. Andre the Giant at Wrestlemania 3, and Rock vs. Cena from Wrestlemania 28. What we really loved about jumping into these matches were the produced video packages that will play before the matches to remind players of the stories involved building to these historic matches.

It’s easy to assume other classic matches like Warrior vs.Hogan at Wrestlemania 6, or Stone Cold vs. Bret Hart from Wrestlemania 13 will make the cut and in order to accomplish this WWE 2K14 will boast the biggest extended roster the games have ever seen. The list announced on Saturday read like a Hall of Fame ceremony:

• The Rock

• Ultimate Warrior

• Big Show (Retro)

• CM Punk

• Sgt. Slaughter

• Edge

• Diesel

• Undertaker

• King Kong Bundy

• Brock Lesnar

• Chris Jericho (Retro)

• Andre the Giant

• Alberto Del Rio

• “The Million Dollar Man” Ted DiBiase

• John Cena (Retro)

• Shawn Michaels

• Ricky Steamboat

• Triple H (Retro)

• Big John Studd

• Ric Flair (Retro)

• “Stone Cold” Steve Austin

• Hulk Hogan (Retro)

• “Hollywood” Hulk Hogan

• Kane (Retro)

• Randy Orton

• Undertaker (Retro)

• Shawn Michaels (Retro)

• Razor Ramon

• Big Show

• Triple H

• Brock Lesnar (Retro)

• JBL

• Bret “Hit Man” Hart

• Chris Jericho

• The Rock (Retro)

• Mick Foley

• The Miz

• Batista

• Yokozuna

• John Cena

• “Macho Man” Randy Savage

• Ric Flair

• Goldberg

The current roster of WWE superstars will not be sacrificed for the sake of adding legends, which translates to this really will be the biggest WWE game of all time. While the same team from Yuke’s is in charge of development, this will be the first game to be released under the 2K Sports banner since the WWE licensed was acquired. WWE 2K14 will be released on October 29th.