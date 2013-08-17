Recently, British funnyman and actor Simon Pegg visited Marvel Studios. In the process he took a few amusing images. In one, he posed himself in front of an Avengers mural and specifically pointed at the Ant-Man character. Since his best friend, Edgar Wright, is writing and directing the Ant-Man film, fans naturally assumed Pegg would be playing the microscopic superhero. Now, Pegg wants to clear the air and confirm to fans he will NOT be suiting up as Ant-Man. Here is what he had to say.

“Oh, man, I couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe the amount of importance people placed on it. It seemed ridiculous to me. Even though it’s a film that my best friend is making, there are far more important things to be tweeting about than me pointing at a painting. You know what it was? I was at Marvel doing a podcast and I had my picture taken with the Hulk and Thor. And then I was having my picture taken by the big mural and I was like, “There’s Ant-Man!,” because Edgar’s doing Ant-Man. So, I pointed at it and the next thing I know, it’s like “He’s Ant-Man!” I mean, grow up!”

Pegg wants people to know that he doesn’t want to act in every film Wright makes.

“Yeah, what’s funny is that I read Edgar’s script for Ant-Man and it’s going to be great. I’m very excited about it and I can’t wait. I love watching stuff that Edgar directs that I’m not in. I love watching Nick [Frost] because I can be a bit more objective about it. I’m not so invested in it personally…I can actually sit back and be a fan. Like, I love “Scott Pilgrim Vs. the World” and I was so happy that film was so good because I was so proud of Edgar. And I’m very proud Edgar’s going to be doing a Marvel movie and I can’t wait to see it. I don’t want to be in it, in a way, not that he’d want me to be in it, either, because we have to keep our different houses separate. I can’t be in everything Edgar does. It would be a shame; our own little brand exists in a bubble we have to kind of protect. It would almost sully that.”

On a different note, he discussed the possibility of Edgar Wright directing “Star Trek 3.”

“Yeah, it would be kind of weird. Not that he couldn’t direct Star Trek, I’m sure he’d do a great job. He did shoot one shot in “Star Trek Into Darkness.” There’s one shot, not a scene. It’s like three seconds of some Klingon getting shot. He was on set and J.J. Abrams went, “Can you do that one?” I wasn’t even on set that day.”

Here are the images, which caused fans to go manic.

Here is the storyline for the film.

Biochemist Dr. Hank Pym uses his latest discovery, a group of subatomic particles, to create a size-altering formula. Though his first self-test goes awry, he develops an instrument that helps him communicate with and control insects.

“Ant-Man” will arrive in theaters on November 6, 2015. Joe Cornish and Edgar Wright wrote the screenplay based on the comic book character created by Jack Kirby, Stan Lee and Larry Lieber. Edgar Wright directs.

