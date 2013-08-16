Labeled as artifacts by director Bryan Singer. All of these items come from 2011’s “X-Men: First Class.” Is this some sort of museum exhibit, or a trophy case? What is known is that Singer will feature these relics in a scene in the upcoming time travel mutant saga “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” From left to right, the first artifact is the coin Erik Lensherr a.k.a. Magneto uses to penetrate Sebastian Shaw’s brain. The second is Havok’s destroyed chest plate, which allowed him to control his energy waves. There’s no mistaking the third item. It is Magneto or Sebastian Shaw’s, depending on who’s wearing it, telepathic resistant helmet. Last, a grisly memento to be sure, which comes from the character Angel Salvadore a.k.a. the mutant Dragonfly. This is one of her wings. Are these treasures on display in Sentinel creator Bolivar Trask’s private collection? Or, are these artifacts in a museum to dissuade any mutant from stepping out of line and causing trouble? You have to wait for the film. Check out the image!

“Artifacts. #XMen #DaysOfFuturePast pic.twitter.com/gBKuZSD4RO”

Here is the storyline for the film.

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The film is directed by Bryan Singer.

Sources: Bryan Singer via twitter, wikipedia