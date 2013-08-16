250 SHARES Share Tweet

How far would you go to protect your family? Keller Dover (Hugh Jackman) is facing every parent’s worst nightmare. His six-year-old daughter, Anna, is missing, together with her young friend, Joy, and as minutes turn to hours, panic sets in. The only lead is a dilapidated RV that had earlier been parked on their street. Heading the investigation, Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) arrests its driver, Alex Jones (Paul Dano), but a lack of evidence forces his release. As the police pursue multiple leads and pressure mounts, knowing his child’s life is at stake the frantic Dover decides he has no choice but to take matters into his own hands. But just how far will this desperate father go to protect his family?

PRISONERS In theaters on September 20 (Alcon Entertainment) Director: Denis Villeneuve Writer: Screenplay by Aaron Guzikowski Producers: Kira Davis, Adam Kolbrenner, Andrew A. Kosove, Broderick Johnson Executive Producers: John Starke, Ed McDonnell, Stephen Levinson, Robyn Meisinger, Mark Wahlberg Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Melissa Leo, Paul Dano, Maria Bello, Viola Davis, Terrence Howard prisonersmovie.com https://www.facebook.com/PrisonersMovie

250 SHARES Share Tweet