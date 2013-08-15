**OPENING AUGUST 23**

Presents

Written and Directed by Scott Walker

Starring:

Nicolas Cage

Vanessa Hudgens

John Cusack

THE FROZEN GROUND Opens in Theaters and On Demand August 23, 2013

The Frozen Ground will be at the following NY/LA Theaters:

New York: Village East Cinema

Los Angeles: AMC Burbank

The Frozen Ground is inspired by the incredible true story that follows Alaskan State Trooper Jack Halcombe (Nicolas Cage) as he sets out to end the murderous rampage of Robert Hansen (John Cusack), a serial killer who has gone unnoticed for 13 years. As the bodies of street girls start to pile up in Anchorage, fear strikes a chord with the public. Risking his life, Halcombe goes on a personal manhunt to find the killer before the next body surfaces. When a seventeen year old escapee (Vanessa Hudgens) reveals key information about the case, Halcombe is finally on the trail of the killer. But will he catch him in time to save the next victim?



