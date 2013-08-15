It’s back and all is right with the world.

Ever had a television show you really love end its season with you wanting more, so much so that you cancel all your plans just to stay home and watch it upon its return? Remember when your favorite restaurant was closed for remodeling and you were back the very first day it reopened? Can you recall that incredible feeling you got the last time you remembered something you’d thought long forgotten? All those feelings pale in comparison to getting Brian K Vaughn’s Saga back in stores this week.

Since issue one hit the stands BKV and the illustrious Fiona Staples book, simply titled Saga, has been nothing short of a game changer for the comic book industry. While issue thirteen doesn’t move the overall plot along; the gold in this book is the development with killer for hire, The Will. He’s going crazy after the death of his possible lover, and fellow gun for hire, The Stalk. We see his decent into madness begin and they only thing that might be able to keep him from the edge is the company he currently keeps which includes Marko’s ex-wife.

Where Saga differentiates itself from any other book on the shelves is in the value of what resides between the covers. There’s more character on a single page of Saga than entire issues of most titles from the big two publishers. Every character in the book, with the exception of baby Hazel, feels like they could star in their own series. This issue filled us a bit more in-depth with The Will using a sarcasm and madness unique to the character. If you’ve been waiting for this character to develop, your prayers were answered.

As good as the narrative is, Saga wouldn’t be Saga without the uncanny creative style of artist Fiona Staples. Her artistic eye and unparalleled imagination are what give this series its pretty frosting. Fiona has become a master of her craft with this story. She’s reached that level where not only do we know she can draw anything, but she can draw anything perfectly.

It could be said issue thirteen is flawed because it doesn’t progress the overall plot of the story, but when you look at it objectively this issue lets the story breathe as a very intimate character interlude. Sometimes a story has to slow you down in order for you to appreciate it. While most people will argue that the catch up breaks in Saga take you out of the story; the truth is this series is so intimate and personable that it’s evolved into that comforting book you read to remind you what is right with the world.

9 out of 10 Buy it! A slow return for Saga doesn’t mean it’s lost any of the magic.