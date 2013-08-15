For those who can’t wait for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reboot to open in theaters you will have to wait a bit longer.

In an effort to avoid a financial conflict, Paramount Pictures has decided to push back the release date for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ reboot from June 6, 2014 to August 8,2014. The logic behind the move is to avoid financial competition with Paramount’s fourth installment of Transformers that has a release date of June 27, 2014.

Both TMNT and Transformers share much of the same audience especially when it comes to merchandising. What’s interesting is that the new date places Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles‘ release date a week after Guardians Of The Galaxy which opens August 1,2014.