Universal Studios Hollywood’s ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ Unleashes A New Reign of Terror in All-Original Scare Zones Based on Universal Pictures’ Blockbuster Movie The Purge and Universal Studios Home Entertainment’s Upcoming Blu-ray™ Release of Curse of Chucky Universal City, CA – Universal Studios Hollywood’s premier Halloween event, “Halloween Horror Nights,” continues to unlock the terror that torments movie-goers with the announcement of two new original scare-zones: The Purge, based on Universal Pictures’ summer blockbuster and upcoming Blu-ray™ and DVD release, and Universal Studios Home Entertainment’s Blu-ray™ and Digital debut of Curse of Chucky, an all-new movie where Chucky returns to horrify viewers in the latest unrated chapter of the blood-soaked suspense saga. “Halloween Horror Nights” begins on Friday, September 20, 2013. Designed to provoke an unrelenting sense of fear for “Halloween Horror Nights” guests, numerous scare-zones will be riddled throughout the event to consistently terrify and traumatize them at every unsuspecting twist and turn. The provocative box-office blockbuster, The Purge, will come to life as “The Purge: Survive the Night.” As guests enter the theme park, they will be thrust into the depraved world of The Purge, a sordid tale in which all crime is declared legal and no one is safe for one single night; a story, in which all criminal activity, including murder, is legal for 12 hours. Ironically, the gates to “Halloween Horror Nights” swing open at 7:00 p.m. sharp; the same time havoc is reaped upon the citizens in The Purge. “The Purge: Survive the Night” scare zone will push guests to the limits as they become engaged in the film’s most memorable scenes while trying to run for their lives. Inspired by the upcoming Blu-ray™ and DVD release of Curse of Chucky, the eponymous scare-zone will bring the terrifying pint-size doll, possessed by the spirit of a notorious serial killer, to life. Having made special appearances at past “Halloween Horror Nights,” this is the first time the sinister doll has commanded his own scare-zone to shock and terrify guests for his amusement. The Purge, a thought-provoking thriller from director and writer James DeMonaco (Assault on Precinct 13, The Negotiator) and producer Jason Blum (Paranormal Activity, Sinister), stars Ethan Hawke (Sinister, Insidious, Training Day) and Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) as a husband and wife engulfed in the madness of a lawless night, The Purge will be available on Blu-ray™ Combo Pack with DVD, Digital including UltraViolet™,and On Demand on October 8, 2013, from Universal Studios Home Entertainment. Curse of Chucky, the newest installment of the chilling Child’s Play franchise, comes exclusively to Blu-ray™ and DVD on October 8, 2013, from Universal 1440 Entertainment, a production entity of Universal Studios Home Entertainment. Also available on Digital on September 24, 2013, Curse of Chucky reunites franchise creators Don Mancini and David Kirschner twenty-five years later, as the deadly legacy continues and Chucky resumes his disturbing reign of terror, delivering more of the blood-curdling scares and bone-chilling twists that have cemented his place as one of the world’s most legendary horror film icons. “Halloween Horror Nights” 2013 at Universal Studios Hollywood brings together the sickest minds in horror to immerse guests in a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of terror, and offers a slate of unrivaled film production quality mazes, Scare Zones and “Terror Tram” experience – all uniquely themed to today’s most definitive horror properties. This year's haunted attractions will also include: "The Walking Dead: No Safe Haven," based on AMC's Golden Globe-nominated, Emmy Award-winning TV show, "Evil Dead: Book of the Dead," inspired by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment's chilling remake of the cult classic, "Insidious: Into The Further," based on the 2010 horror thriller "Insidious" and the upcoming sequel "Insidious: Chapter 2," and "Black Sabbath 13 3D," inspired by the darkest lyrics from the multi-platinum rock band's 43-year history of Heavy Metal music. World-class rides and attractions include the critically-acclaimed and award-winning mega-attraction, “Transformers: The Ride—3D,” the intense, award-winning ride, “King Kong 360 3-D” on the famed behind-the-scenes Studio Tour, “The Simpsons RideTM,” “Revenge of the MummySM —The Ride” and “Jurassic Park® —The Ride.” ### ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ de Universal Studios Hollywood desata un nuevo reino del terror en las completamente originales zonas de pánico basadas en la exitosa película de Universal Pictures “The Purge” y en el inminente lanzamiento en Blu-ray™ de “Curse of Chucky” de Universal Studios Home Entertainment. Universal City, California – el evento de apertura de Halloween de Universal Studios Hollywood, “Halloween Horror Nights”, sigue dando rienda suelta al terror que atormenta a los cinéfilos con el anuncio de dos originales nuevas zonas de pánico: “The Purge”, basada en el éxito del verano e inminente estreno en Blu-ray™ y DVD de Universal Pictures y el debut en copia digital y en Blu-ray™ de “Curse of Chucky”, de Universal Studios Home Entertainment, una película totalmente nueva donde Chucky regresa para aterrorizar al público en el último capítulo no clasificado de la sangrienta saga de suspenso.“Halloween Horror Nights” comienza el viernes 20 de septiembre de 2013. Diseñadas para provocar un permanente sentimiento de miedo entre los visitantes de “Halloween Horror Nights”, estos tendrán que atravesar una gran cantidad de zonas de pánico durante el evento, diseñadas para aterrorizarlos y traumatizarlos constantemente en cada paso que den. El provocativo éxito de taquilla, “The Purge”, cobrará vida como “The Purge: Survive the Night.” Al entrar al parque, los visitantes serán empujados dentro del depravado mundo de “The Purge”, un sórdido relato en el cual todo crimen es declarado legal y nadie está a salvo ni por una noche; una historia en que toda actividad criminal, incluyendo el asesinato, es legal por 12 horas. Irónicamente, las puertas de “Halloween Horror Nights” se abren a las 7 p.m. en punto, la misma hora en que se siembra el caos entre los cuidadanos en “The Purge”. La zona de pánico de “The Purge: Survive the Night” llevará a los visitantes al límite ya que se verán envueltos en las escenas mas memorables de la película, mientras tratan de huir para salvar sus vidas. Inspirada en el inminente estreno en Blu-ray™ y DVD de “Curse of Chucky”, la zona de pánico con ese título traerá a la vida al pequeño y escalofriante muñeco, poseído por el espíritu de un infame asesino serial. A pesar de que ya ha hecho apariciones especiales en las anteriores “Halloween Horror Nights,” esta es la primera vez que el siniestro muñeco controla su propia zona de pánico para divertirse impresionando y aterrorizando al público. “The Purge”, un thriller que obliga a pensar, del director y guionista James DeMonaco (Assault on Precinct 13, The Negotiator) y el productor Jason Blum (Paranormal Activity, Sinister), está protagonizada por Ethan Hawke (Sinister, Insidious, Training Day) y Lena Headey (“Game of Thrones”) como un marido y una mujer que se encuentran inmersos en la locura de una noche sin leyes. “The Purge” estará dispónible en Blu-ray™ Combo Pack con DVD, copia digital incluyendo UltraViolet™ y en On Demand a partir del 8 de octubre de 2013 y será lanzado por Universal Studios Home Entertainment. “Curse of Chucky”, la última entrega de la escalofriante franquicia de Child’s Play, llega exclusivamente en Blu-ray™ y DVD el 8 de octubre de 2013 a través de Universal 1440 Entertainment, una productora de Universal Studios Home Entertainment. También disponible en copia digital el 24 de septiembre de 2013, “Curse of Chucky” reúne a los creadores de la franquicia Don Mancini y David Kirschner veinticinco años después, mientras el legado mortal continúa y Chucky retoma su perturbador reino del terror, trayendo mas de sus paralizantes sustos y sus escalofriantes giros inesperados que le han ganado un lugar como uno de los íconos legendarios de los films de terror. “Halloween Horror Nights” 2013 en Universal Studios Hollywood reúne a las mentes más enfermizas del terror para sumergir a los visitantes en un mundo tridimensional donde se vive y respira terror y que ofrece una variedad de laberintos, zonas de pánico y “un tren del terror” de calidad cinematográfica inigualables – todas vinculadas de un modo único a varias de las franquicias de terror mas importantes. Las atracciones embrujadas de este año también incluirán: "The Walking Dead: No Safe Haven," basada en la serie de televisión de AMC nominada al Globo de Oro y ganadora del Emmy, "Evil Dead: Book of the Dead," inspirada en la escalofriante remake del clásico de culto de Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, "Insidious: Into The Further," basada en el thriller de terror de 2010 "Insidious" y en la inminente secuela "Insidious: Chapter 2" y "Black Sabbath 13 3D," inspirada por las mas oscuras letras de la banda de rock ganadora de múltiples discos de platino y con 43 años de historia en la música Heavy Metal. Universal Studios Home Entertainment es una unidad de Universal Pictures, una división de Universal Studios (www.universalstudios.com). Universal Studios es parte de NBCUniversal, una de las compañías de medios y entretenimiento líderes en desarrollo, marketing y producción de entretenimiento, noticias e información para un público mundial. Los juegos y atracciones de primera categoría incluyen la mega-atracción aclamada por la crítica y ganadora de premios, “Transformers: The Ride—3D,” la intensa atracción ganadora de premios “King Kong 360 3-D” en el afamado Studio Tour que nos lleva detrás de escenas, “The Simpsons RideTM,” “Revenge of the MummySM —The Ride” y “Jurassic Park® —The Ride.”