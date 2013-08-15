750 SHARES Share Tweet

Throughout the world, Star Wars characters are some of the most iconic characters in cinematic history. Characters like Darth Vader, Yoda, Han Solo, Chewbacca & Luke Skywalker are only a few of many that made a huge impact in both the Star Wars universe & in pop culture. With the good, also came the bad. Characters like Anakin Skywalker, Jar Jar Binks & Padme Amidala didn’t have quite the same impact on the fans as George Lucas would have hoped. Here, I will talk about the most infamous characters in the Star Wars saga & the reasons fans, both love them & love to hate them.

Darth Vader:

Darth Vader in the original trilogy was played by actor Sebastian Shaw who portrayed both the character’s unmasked and Force form in Return of the Jedi. As James Earl Jones provided the deep & powerful sounding voice who went initially uncredited in A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back because he felt his contributions were too small to receive recognition. Darth Vader was initially a Jedi who was thought to be the chosen one to fulfill the prophecy that would bring balance to the Force. Instead, he fell into the path of the Dark side & became the most powerful Sith Lord. His most infamous of his abilities was his Force choke. With just the power of his mind he could choke a person either standing 2 feet in front of him or on another battle station in another system, without even touching them. Darth Vader’s look is one of the most recognizable looks throughout pop culture. From his awesome looking helmet which was used as a mobile life support system, to his all black armor. Darth Vader would march around the galaxy to his own theme song striking fear into everyone including his own troops. The most intimidating part of Darth Vader was his voice box that made his voice so powerful sounding (which all credit should go to James Earl Jones for that) & the complex breathing apparatus that would allow you to hear the deep sounding struggle of breathing which also is probably the scariest breathing ever to be on screen. Fan or not a fan of Star Wars, you recognize his look, his sound, or one of the most well known phrases, “Luke, I am your Father…“

Anakin Skywalker:

Anakin Skywalker who was played in the prequels by both Jake Lloyd & Hayden Christensen did not get as well of a reception from the fans of the Star Wars universe for many reasons. In A Phantom Menace, Anakin, which was played by Jake Lloyd, was a young boy who was a slave, pilot, & a wiz when it came to building things. As the movie went on, he became somewhat of a whinny, smart mouthed kid that somehow found himself saving Naboo on accident. To begin with, a lot of fans didn’t care to see Anakin as a young boy & even though we did see it, we didn’t picture him to be so whinny. Jake Lloyd has said in interviews, that this role alone, was the role that made him want to end his acting career & hate cameras. That’s how bad it was. In the later sequels, an adolescent teenage Anakin was played by Hayden Christensen. Again, Anakin came off as whinny, not as wise as we expected a Jedi to be & also came off as disrespectful at times, often talking back to Obi-Wan & other masters of the Jedi Council. The very stiff acting of Hayden Christensen combined with horrible dialogue did not help the character of Anakin grow in any way. The wardrobe of Anakin gave more to the character than the actual actor did. His wardrobe got darker in each film, which gave us the sense that he was turning to the dark side. To this day, if you ask anyone about what they thought about Anakin, they would mostly say that they didn’t like him at all & if they did like him, it’s mostly from a girl that thought he was cute & that’s about the only thing positive they could say about him.

Luke Skywalker:

Luke Skywalker played by Mark Hamill, was a prime example of how a fresh baby face actor could take on a role of the main character & make it believable to the fans. Luke Skywalker was said to be the chosen one to fulfill the prophecy after his father chose to side with the dark side instead. Luke at first wanted to join the Imperial Academy to be an Imperial pilot but then after seeing his Uncle & Aunt killed, decided to take on huge task of learning the ways of the Force & possibly fulfilling the prophecy. Luke rose up to every occasion. From blowing up the Death Star to rescuing Han Solo & Leia from the crime boss Jabba the Hutt, to going toe to toe with Darth Vader & Darth Sidious. Luke was one of the most inspiring characters in Star Wars not only for his sense of adventure but also for over coming many ordeals. Luke was the character other than Vader, that witnessed death more than any other character in the Star Wars saga & yet, he kept fighting for what he believed was right. His courage made him an easy fan favorite.

Princess Leia:

Princess Leia played by Carrie Fisher, was a very stern, independent, strong minded woman. She was heir to the Alderaanian throne, Senator of Alderaan, diplomat of the New Republic, commander & also of course, was Luke‘s twin sister. Along with all of her titles & her feisty attitude, she had her own signature hair style which became very well known & popular in pop culture. Leia & Han’s love story was not only the best of the Star Wars saga but was also one of the best in any movie ever. The constant back & forth between the 2 & both playing hard to get, was very funny to watch. In Return of the Jedi, she attempted to rescue Han from Jabba’s palace only to get caught but would then dawn the very famous slave outfit & made her every fan boy’s dream. Leia had the first line that really started the whole Star Wars saga, “help me Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re my only hope.” Princess Leia became one of the most popular Heroines in cinematic history.

Padme/Queen Amidala:

Natalie Portman played a very important role in the prequels as Padme Amidala. As a 14 year old Queen of Naboo, she was very strong minded & cared for her people. After becoming Senator in the Galactic Senate, she is the one that leads a faction opposing the Military Creation Act, which would allow the republic to create a clone army. Even though Amidala was known for her very over the top, extravagant outfits & hair styles, the dialogue she had did not help her become too much of a fan favorite. The character of Amidala also lost respect from fans after she suddenly died because of “the will to live.” This made her seem very selfish at the end of the prequels because she had 2 twin babies that should have given her a will to live. That should have given her a new hope. Her love story with Anakin was very poorly done even with having most of episode 2 & 3 to showcase it. This was a classic case where beauty wasn’t everything.

Han Solo:

Although Harrison Ford was not going out for a role in Star Wars, George Lucas thought so highly of him while helping the other actors with their screen tests, that Lucas decided to give him the role of Han Solo. Han Solo was a smuggling, wise cracking, captain of the Millennium Falcon. Han saved Luke countless times during the original trilogy from giving him back up as Luke was attempting to destroy the Death Star to going out & rescuing Luke in Hoth during a snowstorm. Han had guts & the rebel attitude which also made the love story between him & Leia fun to watch. Especially when Leia tells him that she loves him & he simply replies back with “I know.” Which Harrison Ford made up on the spot. That one line alone really proved that he was the perfect choice for the role. His wise cracking remarks provided some comedy to the films in usually a sarcastic way which the fans loved.

Chewbacca:

Chewie was the loveable sidekick, best friend & co-pilot of Han Solo, played by Peter Mayhew. Chewie who was a Wookie, made great for the films simply because his reactions to things. Since he spoke Shyriiwook, a form of Wookie language, the audience had to kind of guess what he was saying by either his reactions or the reactions of who he was interacting with. His strong bond for both Han Solo & C-3PO really showed that the over 6 foot Wookie had a heart even if he was known to rip the arms out of people’s sockets & beating them to death with them. It would be very hard not to love this gentle giant.

Obi-Wan Kenobi:

Obi-Wan was played both by Sir Alec Guinness in the original trilogy & Ewan McGregor in the prequels which both actors did a fantastic job. Obi-Wan taught both Anakin & Luke the ways of the Force. Obi-Wan was one of the characters that remained consistent throughout all 6 films. Whether it was in human form or Force form, Obi continued to be wise & guide both Anakin & Luke in their quest to fulfill the prophecy. Although Obi-Wan felt like he failed in helping Anakin fulfill the prophecy, he did not lose complete hope. He later guided Luke as he succeeded in not letting him make the same mistakes as his father did. Maybe the only part that didn’t stay consistent was his fighting skills but that was more of an effects issue. Even with that, Obi-Wan still was a very likeable character from the beginning because of his bond with Luke.

Yoda:

Yoda was puppeteered & voiced by Frank Oz. Master Yoda was the wisest of all the Jedi. Though small in stature, he showed that mind power was more powerful than any type of physical strength. Although the character of Yoda & his Gandhi like ways were somewhat thrown out the window in the prequels by actually making him be in combat, he still managed to look really awesome doing it. The Wisdom of Yoda always did stay consistent with quotes like, “do or do not. There is no try” & “fear is the path to the dark side. Fear leads to anger, anger leads to hate, hate leads to suffering.” He became not only a mentor to all of the Jedi but to the fans as well.

Darth Maul:

Darth Maul was portrayed by Ray Park in A Phantom Menace. Darth Maul had the signature red & black colors of the Sith, not only because of the lightsaber but also because of his skin. His look was so menacing & fresh that fans automatically loved him before even seeing the movie. His double lightsaber alone blew the minds of fans. As fans got to see him use it in action, they were at an awe at how amazing his lightsaber abilities were. It gave something so fresh to lightsaber battles that fans have never seen before. Now the fact that he was cut in half & killed at the end of the movie, disappointed fans for great reason. As fans saw who the next Sith in line was in the sequels, (Count Dooku) there was a lot of confusion as to why they would go from an awesome character like Darth Maul to a pointless character like Count Dooku who lacked the whole Sith feel. It just didn’t make sense to us. As a side note, I met Ray Park at a convention last year, as I told him that he was the only reason that I watch A Phantom Menace, he stated that he would love to come back in the new trilogy somehow. So let’s cross our fingers & hope that we get to see more of Darth Maul whether he’s mechanically put back together or whatever the case may be.

R2-D2 & C-3PO:

R2 (played by Kenny Baker) & C-3PO (played by Anthony Daniels) gave the Star Wars Saga an Abbott & Costello or Laurel & Hardy like duo to add to the creative cast of characters. Their actions often provided a bit of comedy to the films. From their constant bickering to always find themselves in the middle of everything somehow. R2 was usually the droid that saved the day on many occasions. From fixing mechanical problems with the x-wing to rescuing the others from getting crushed in the garbage compactor. C-3PO usually found himself getting dismantled in almost all the episodes somehow. Well he seemed to be a bit of annoying & getting himself into trouble at times, the funny part about it was that he would complain about R2 thinking he was the one that was always doing something wrong. These are very well known characters & you can not mention one without the other.

Stormtroopers & Clone troopers:

Stormtroopers & Clone troopers had a very cool look to them. Their helmets alone gave the troopers their character. But there’s big differences in the 2. Stormtroopers didn’t look fake like the clones did obviously because they weren’t. While the original trilogy has actual performers under the armor, the clones were CGI. After fans complained about the look of the clones being too fake, George Lucas did decide to add some actual humans amongst the sea of CGI clone troops. Though the clones were actually better soldiers, the ironic thing is that fans loved the stormtroopers a lot more than the clones even though storm troopers couldn’t hit a target to save their life & were also easily killed by rocks from the little furry Ewoks.

Boba Fett & Jango Fett:

Boba Fett was played by Jeremy Bulloch in the original trilogy & Played by Daniel Logan as a kid in the prequels. Boba Fett was on screen in the original trilogy for a little over 15 minutes all together. Yet, he made a huge impact on fans of the Star Wars universe. Like Darth Maul, Boba Fett had an awesome look to him. Equipped with a rocket pack & blasters, he had the look of a bounty hunter that you just didn’t want to mess with. Not to mention he piloted the very cool looking Slave 1. If you mention Boba Fett, you right away think of Han Solo trapped in carbonite. That contraption is very famous because of the way it looked & what it did. It froze Han Solo while still keeping him alive so Boba Fett could take Han to Jabba the Hutt. Boba Fett appeared again in the prequels where we saw him as a young clone of his father Jango Fett (played by Temuera Morrison). Jango Fett had a very similar look with his armor & jet pack. I think George Lucas realized how big of an impact Boba Fett made, that he decided to add pretty much a similar character in the prequels, while also actually using Boba as a character to kind of give fans more of what they wanted. This wasn’t a particularly good thing as it kind of gave the same effect as seeing Anakin as a young boy burt it did give Boba Fett a backstory. Nevertheless Boba Fett is one of the most popular characters among the Star Wars fans.

Jar Jar Binks:

Jar Jar was voiced by Amhed Best. After fans seen episode one, Jar Jar binks was not well received at all. Jar Jar was a Gungan that somehow, accidentally, leads his people to victory as a Gungan general. Throughout episode one, he found himself always getting into some sort of trouble. He was a very clumsy character that had a very horrible sense of humor. George Lucas said that Jar Jar was created for the kids. He was supposed to give a feel of a C-3PO like character. But the problem with that is that C-3PO was already a character included in the prequels. Not only that but if he was created for the kids, how would kids even keep up with the plot of the prequels with government? Also there was a lot of talk about racial stereotypes because of his way of speaking. After seeing how much Jar Jar was hated, George Lucas shortened Jar Jar’s screen time in the sequels but got the last laugh when he decided to give Jar Jar the responsibility of being the final vote that granted Chancellor Palpatine the necessary power he needed to subsequently overthrow the senate and bring the galaxy into the dictatorial control of the Sith’s Galatic Empire. To this day Jar Jar remains the most hated character in Star Wars history.

The Music of Star Wars:

I decided to put the music of Star Wars in with the characters because the music in it’s own was as important Luke Skywalker himself. The music of Star Wars consists of the scores written for all 6 films by composer John Williams from 1977 to 1983 for the original trilogy, and 1999 to 2005 for the Prequels. The music was a blend of classical styles along with strains of modernist orchestral writing. With every epic moment of Star Wars came an epic soundtrack to that particular moment. From the “Throne Room” when Luke, Han & Chewie would receive medals to “Duel of the Fates” when the epic battle between Qui-Gon, Obi-Wan & Darth Maul took place. The most popular theme song of Star Wars is the Star Wars theme that opens each film along with a scroll of what plot is taking place. The music arguably is the most loved “character” of the Star Wars universe.

-Chris Salce