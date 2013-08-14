Los Angeles, Are You Ready?

Tuesday morning, World Wrestling Entertainment kicked off a full week of events with a press conference at the Beverly Hills Hotel. All of which will culminate this coming Sunday when the WWE host the biggest party of the summer at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, SummerSlam. Second only to Wrestlemania, SummerSlam is one of their biggest Pay-per-view events of the year which has been held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles for the last few years.

Not only did WWE use this press opportunity to build a buzz for Sunday, but to also let the public know that when they come to town for a major event everyone prospers together. The corporate faces of the company Stephanie McMahon and Paul (Triple H) Levesque tag teamed the crowd with excitement for both the Pay-per-view and various community involvement appearances their talent roster would be making throughout the week.

Among the appearances Stephanie committed the WWE to making this week are:

“Be a STAR” (Show Tolerance and Respect) Anti-Bullying Rallies – Thursday, August 15

WWE and The Creative Coalition will host two anti-bullying rallies at a local youth center and school in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 15. Congresswoman Linda Sanchez, actor Ryan Ochoa and “Anger Management’s” Daniela Bobadilla will join WWE Superstars Big Show®, Hornswoggle® and Alicia Fox™ delivering anti-bullying messages to more than 400 children between the ages of 5-13. Later that day, Sanchez, Ochoa, Bobadilla, WWE Superstars The Prime Time Players™ and ring announcer Lilian Garcia™ will host a second Be a STAR rally for approximately 300 8th grade students.

Susan G. Komen Mobile Mammogram Units – Friday, August 16 & Sunday, August 18

As part of WWE’s partnership with Susan G. Komen, WWE will host mobile mammograms units at select locations where under insured women will be able to receive a mammogram free of charge. On Friday, August 16, WWE Diva Layla™ and ring announcer Lilian Garcia will take part in a meet and greet at Northgate Gonzalez Grocery store to promote the importance of early detection. The two will be joined by WWE Superstar Alex Riley™ for Sunday’s meet and greet at SummerSlam Axxess in Nokia Plaza at LA Live.

Make-A-Wish Celebration – Saturday, August 17

WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio® will host this year’s Make-A-Wish Celebration, granting wishes to nine children and hosting their families for an afternoon of fun. As part of its 30-year partnership with Make-A-Wish, WWE is also hosting the wish children and their families at SummerSlam.

Triple H invited the WWE universe to attend SummerSlam Axxess this weekend. Axxess is a fan event outside Staples Center where wrestling fans can get face time and autographs with their favorite superstars through various signings and Q&As. He also kick started the hype machine for all the matches that will take place this sunday, including the WWE Championship match with champ John Cena defending the title against the figuratively on fire Daniel Bryan. The match will also include Triple H as a guest referee, and he jokingly said “Nothing ever goes wrong with a special referee in the WWE.”

Among the superstar highlights of the press conference were Daniel Bryan talking about his life long journey culminating this Sunday when he all but guaranteed a win over the WWE Champion John Cena. In addition to that, the cast of the E! network’s hit show Total Divas took the stage to create drama amongst each other and announce newbie diva JoJo would sing the national anthem this Sunday at SummerSlam. While in one of the more serious moments of the conference; a determined CM Punk took to the mic to display his distain for Paul Heyman and his SummerSlam opponent former UFC Champion Brock Lesnar. Judging by the level of excitement and intensity in the mannerisms and expressions of the WWE superstars we saw today, SummerSlam looks to be one for the ages.

SummerSlam tickets sold out in record time this year. However, tickets for the fan Axxess event are still available.



About WWE

WWE, a publicly traded company (NYSE: WWE), is an integrated media organization and recognized leader in global entertainment. The company consists of a portfolio of businesses that create and deliver original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family friendly entertainment on its television programming, pay-per-view, digital media and publishing platforms. WWE programming is broadcast in more than 150 countries and 30 languages and reaches more than 650 million homes worldwide. The company is headquartered in Stamford, Conn., with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Miami, London, Mumbai, Shanghai, Singapore, Istanbul and Tokyo.

