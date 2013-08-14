Two new international posters have been released for the upcoming $70 million Sylvester Stallone/Arnold Schwarzenegger action/thriller “Escape Plan.” One poster has each lead holding their big guns in challenging stances, while the second features the duo’s mugs up close and personal. The taglines read, “The Most Secure Prison Ever Built” and “No One Breaks Out Alone.” Check them out! (Notice Schwarzenegger gets top billing.)

Here is the storyline for the film.

Ray Breslin is the world’s foremost authority on structural security. After analyzing every high security prison and learning a vast array of survival skills, he designs escape-proof prisons. Eventually, he is framed and incarcerated in a master prison he’s designed himself, his experience, knowledge and skills are then put to the test. Breslin needs to escape and find the person responsible for putting him behind bars.

“Escape Plan” will open in theaters on October 18th. The film stars Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Caviezel, Vincent D’Onofrio, 50 Cent, Vinnie Jones, Sam Neill, Amy Ryan, Matt Gerald, Faran Tahir, Caitriona Balfe, Jeff Chase, Aaron Saxton, Steven Krueger and James Rawlings. Miles Chapman and Jason Keller (Arnell Jesko) wrote the screenplay based on the story by Miles Chapman. Mikael Håfström directs.

