Here’s the first trailer for our upcoming series, ‘The Wolf Among Us,’ based on Bill Willingham’s award-winning comic book series ‘FABLES’ and licensed by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The series will also be shown to players for the first time at PAX Prime in Seattle WA this August 30th to September 2nd.

The season premiere will later make its debut on Xbox LIVE Marketplace for Xbox 360® video game and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®Network, and on PC and Mac from the Telltale Online Store and other digital distribution outlets.

Check out the cool trailer below!

A consistent New York Times bestseller, ‘FABLES’ is one of DC Entertainment’s longest-running series published under its Vertigo imprint since 2002. With over a dozen Eisner Awards, including Best Writer, Best New Series, and numerous wins for Best Serialized Story, the FABLES universe has become one of the richest mythologies in the world of comics, imagining that characters like Snow White, The Big Bad Wolf and Pinocchio from the world’s most beloved storybooks are real – real, and living among us, with all of their powers intact.

Set prior to the events seen in the first issue of the FABLES comic book series, The Wolf Among Us puts players in the role of Bigby Wolf, a man once more infamously known as The Big Bad Wolf. Now the sheriff of a hidden community in New York City, exiled from the land of fairy tales, Bigby is tasked by the bureaucrat Snow White to keep order within a society of mythical creatures and characters trying to remain undetected in the world of the mundane. From a chain-smoking member of ‘The Three Little Pigs,’ to a car-stealing Mr. Toad itching for his next wild ride, The Wolf Among Us examines the lives of beings straight from the pages of myth and lore, now trying to survive on the meanest and most run-down streets of New York City.

For more information on the game, visit the official website, Facebook, and follow Telltale Games on Twitter.