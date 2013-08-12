Xbox changes yet another policy





Annouced during their AMA online session with fans, Xbox Corporate Vice President Marc Whitten revealed that Xbox One owners will be able to use all of the console’s core functions without the use of the Kinect sensor. Though some features such as player identification and voice commands will not function as a result. This latest news also alleviates the concerns of many gamers on the issue of system functionality if the Kinect became damaged.

Xbox One has already gone through many changes before its release, shortly after E3 in June, Microsoft announced that it had revised its plans to restrict used games and require a constant online connection in order for the Xbox One to function following backlash from the fan community.

This opens the door for a cheaper version of the system to be released. We’ll have more news and answers on what final retail release Xbox One systems will look like as we get closer to the November release.

What are your reactions to this news? Does it make you want to take a second look at the Xbox One?