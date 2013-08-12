Universal Studios Hollywood’s ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ Transports

Guests into the Sinister World of ‘Insidious,’ Exploring the

Darkest Corners of the Paranormal Experience and Bringing the

Chilling Blockbuster Movie Franchise to Life in an All-New Maze

Universal City, CA – The unsettling story of the Lambert family is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood’s “Halloween Horror Nights,” as “Insidious: Into The Further” transports guests to a dark realm where malevolent souls and demonic entities exist in the tormented existence of their past lives. Based on the 2010 horror thriller “Insidious” and the upcoming sequel “Insidious: Chapter 2,” the haunted attraction joins the highly-anticipated line up of terrifying mazes at the award-winning Halloween event, opening September 20.

The nightmare journey focuses on the evil spirit that has haunted the Lambert clan for two generations. Maze-goers will travel into the world of the dead to confront the malicious souls hell-bent on bringing suffering to the living.

“To bring the paranormal world of ‘Insidious’ to life, we’re collaborating with the film’s director James Wan, writer/co-star Leigh Whannell and producer Jason Blum, who all happen to be huge fans of our Halloween event,” said “Halloween Horror Nights” Creative Director John Murdy. “It’s an incredible opportunity to partner with filmmakers who share our passion for bringing nightmares of the silver screen to life and who are committed to making every scene and every nuance of the maze as authentic and unsettling as their film.”

The “Insidious: Into The Further” terror begins even before guests enter the maze, as paranormal investigators ‘Tucker’ and ‘Specs’ anxiously forewarn them about the evil that lurks within. Visitors soon learn that the pair’s caution should have been heeded, as they traverse through the most frightening scenes from both films.

“This attraction takes guests through the utter horror of both ‘Insidious’ and ‘Insidious: Chapter 2’,” said Director James Wan. “The Lipstick Demon, The Long Haired Fiend and the victims he murdered – they all come together in a perfect storm within the maze. In fact, I think this maze is the closest you can come to experiencing the kind of fear portrayed in our films, without actually living through it yourself.”

The famed horror team of director James Wan and writer Leigh Whannell reunite with the original cast of Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Lin Shaye, Barbara Hershey and Ty Simpkins in INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER 2, a terrifying sequel to the acclaimed horror film, which follows the haunted Lambert family as they seek to uncover the mysterious childhood secret that has left them dangerously connected to the spirit world. Insidious: Chapter 2 opens in theaters nationwide Friday, September 13th.

“Halloween Horror Nights” 2013 at Universal Studios Hollywood brings together the sickest minds in horror to immerse guests in a living, breathing, three-dimensional world of terror, and offers a slate of unrivaled film production quality mazes, Scare Zones and “Terror Tram” experience – all uniquely themed to today’s most definitive horror properties. This year’s haunted attractions will also include: “The Walking Dead: No Safe Haven,” based on AMC’s Golden Globe-nominated, Emmy Award-winning TV show, “Evil Dead: Book of the Dead,” inspired by Sony Pictures Home Entertainment’s chilling remake of the cult classic, and “Black Sabbath 13 3D,” inspired by the darkest lyrics from the multi-platinum rock band’s 43-year history of Heavy Metal music.

Watch for announcement videos on Universal Studios Hollywood’s YouTube Channel. Additional mazes to be announced shortly. Updates on “Halloween Horror Nights” are available online at Halloween Horror Nights, on Facebook at: “Halloween Horror Nights – Hollywood,” on Instagram at @HorrorNights and Twitter at @HorrorNights as Creative Director John Murdy reveals a running chronicle of exclusive information. Join the conversation using #UniversalHHN.

Universal Studios Hollywood, The Entertainment Capital of L.A. includes a full-day, movie-based theme park and Studio Tour; the CityWalk entertainment, shopping and dining complex, the Universal CityWalk Cinemas and the “5 Towers” state-of-the-art outdoor concert venue. World-class rides and attractions include the critically-acclaimed and award-winning mega-attraction, “Transformers: The Ride—3D,” the intense, award-winning ride, “King Kong 360 3-D” on the famed behind-the-scenes Studio Tour, “The Simpsons RideTM,” “Revenge of the MummySM —The Ride” and “Jurassic Park® —The Ride.”

‘Halloween Horror Nights’ de Universal Studios Hollywood transporta a los visitantes al siniestro mundo de ‘Insidious’, explorando los rincones más oscuros de la experiencia paranormal y haciendo que la escalofriante y exitosa franquicia cinematográfica cobre vida en un laberinto completamente nuevo

Universal City, California – La inquietante historia de la familia Lambert llega a “Halloween Horror Nights” de Universal Studios Hollywood, donde “Insidious: Into The Further” transporta a los visitantes a un reino oscuro en el que espíritus malignos y entidades demoníacas viven en la atormentada existencia de sus vidas pasadas. Basada en el thriller de terror de 2010 “Insidious” y en la secuela de próximo estreno “Insidious: Chapter 2”, la atracción embrujada se une al sumamente anticipado conjunto de laberintos aterradores en el premiado evento de Halloween, que comenzará el 20 de septiembre.

El viaje de pesadilla se enfoca en el espíritu malvado que ha atormentado a la familia Lambert durante dos generaciones. Los que se atrevan a ingresar al laberinto viajarán al mundo de los muertos para enfrentarse a los espíritus siniestros que están empeñados en hacer sufrir a los vivos.

“Par dar vida al mundo paranormal de ‘Insidious’, trabajamos en conjunto con el director de la película, James Wan; el guionista y coprotagonista Leigh Whannell y el productor Jason Blum, quienes resultaron ser grandes admiradores de nuestro evento de Halloween”, afirmó el director creativo de “Halloween Horror Nights”, John Murdy. “Es una oportunidad increíble de asociarnos a cineastas que comparten nuestra pasión por dar vida en el mundo real a pesadillas de la pantalla grande y que están comprometidos a hacer que cada escena y cada detalle del laberinto sean tan auténticos y perturbadores como su película”.

El terror de “Insidious: Into The Further” comienza incluso antes de que los visitantes entren al laberinto, cuando los investigadores paranormales ‘Tucker’ y ‘Specs’ les advierten con gran preocupación sobre el mal que acecha en el interior. Los visitantes pronto se dan cuenta de que tendrían que haberle hecho caso a la advertencia del dúo de cazafantasmas, mientras viajan a través de las escenas más aterradoras de ambas películas.

“Esta atracción lleva a los visitantes al horror absoluto tanto de ‘Insidious’ como de ‘Insidious: Chapter 2’”, señaló el director James Wan. “El demonio del lápiz labial, el maníaco del pelo largo y las víctimas que asesinó: todos se reúnen en una tormenta perfecta dentro del laberinto. De hecho, creo que esta atracción es lo más cerca que se puede llegar a experimentar la clase de temor que representamos en nuestras películas, sin tener que pasar por ello en carne propia”.

El célebre equipo del cine de terror compuesto por el director James Wan y el guionista Leigh Whannell se reúne con el reparto original compuesto por Patrick Wilson, Rose Byrne, Lin Shaye, Barbara Hershey y Ty Simpkins en INSIDIOUS: CHAPTER 2, la aterradora segunda parte de la aclamada película de terror, que sigue a la embrujada familia Lambert mientras intentan descubrir el misterioso secreto de la infancia que los ha dejado con esa peligrosa conexión con el mundo de los espíritus. Insidious: Chapter 2 se estrena en los cines de Estados Unidos el viernes 13 de septiembre.

“Halloween Horror Nights” 2013 en Universal Studios Hollywood reúne a las mentes más perversas del ambiente del terror para sumergir a los visitantes en un mundo de horror real, palpable y tridimensional y ofrece un conjunto inigualable de laberintos con calidad de producción cinematográfica, Scare Zones y la experiencia “Terror Tram”: todos ambientados de manera única con escenas de algunas de las películas y series más insuperables de la actualidad. Las atracciones embrujadas de este año también incluirán a “The Walking Dead: No Safe Haven”, basada en la serie de televisión de AMC nominada al Globo de Oro y ganadora del premio Emmy; “Evil Dead: Book of the Dead”, inspirada en la escalofriante nueva versión de Sony Pictures Home Entertainment de la clásica película de culto; y “Black Sabbath 13 3D”, inspirada en las letras más oscuras de los 43 años de historia de música heavy metal de la banda de rock ganadora de múltiples discos de platoon.

Estén atentos a videos de anuncio en el canal de YouTube de Universal Studios Hollywood. Otros laberintos serán anunciados dentro de poco. Se encuentran disponibles actualizaciones sobre “Halloween Horror Nights” en línea en Halloween Horror Nights, en Facebook en la página “Halloween Horror Nights – Hollywood”, en Instagram en @HorrorNights y en Twitter en la cuenta @HorrorNights, donde el director creativo John Murdy revelará una crónica continua de información exclusiva. Participa en la conversación usando #UniversalHHN.

Universal Studios Hollywood, la capital del entretenimiento de Los Ángeles, incluye un parque temático de día completo basado en películas y el Studio Tour; el complejo de entretenimiento, compras y comidas CityWalk, los Universal CityWalk Cinemas y el espacio de conciertos de última generación al aire libre “5 Towers”. Entre las atracciones y juegos de primer nivel se encuentra “Transformers™: The Ride—3D”, la galardonada mega-atracción aclamada por la crítica; el intenso y premiado juego “King Kong 360 3-D” en el famoso Studio Tour que te lleva detrás de escenas; “The Simpsons RideTM”; “Revenge of the MummySM —The Ride” y “Jurassic Park® —The Ride”.