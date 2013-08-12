Nuke the Fridge’s annual convention dates have been confirmed. We are celebrating by expanding our convention from one to two days. The con doors will open on Saturday, November 16th from 9:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. and Sunday, November 17th from 10:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the Frank and Son Collectible Show in the City of Industry. So far, our growing guest list includes: Ernie Hudson (“Ghostbusters,” “The Crow”) and Lou Ferrigno (“The Incredible Hulk,” “The King of Queens.”)

So, join NuketheFridge.com at the fourth annual Nuke the Fridge Convention at Frank and Son Collectible Show. We have been working our backsides off on the site and behind the scenes, and now it is time to show our appreciation to the readers and fans. Meet celebrities, and visit dealers at over 200 booths showcased at Frank and Son. Enjoy the carnival like atmosphere of the convention. Meet Louis Love and the enigmatic Namtar. Come one and all. It’s a party! There’s free parking, and free admission. There will be contests and give-a-ways. The first 100 fans on each day will receive a prize. Keep checking for more information and updates. Forward this notice to your family and friends and don’t miss out!

Frank and Son Collectible Show is located at 19649 San Jose Avenue, City of Industry, California 91748-1410, or for more information call (909) 444-7955.