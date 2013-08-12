So far, the only image tweeted from the set of Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” has come from Dave Bautista as Drax the Destroyer in an underwater tank at Shepperton Studios. Now filming has been moved on location to London’s Millennium Bridge to add some off-world scenery to the film. In the process, actress Glenn Close debuted her benevolent alien character Nova Prime in public. Check out the images!

In related news, apparently the meeting Marvel had with Vin Diesel recently was to offer the “Riddick” veteran an opportunity to voice the alien tree character Groot in the “Guardians of the Galaxy.” Although chances are good that he will add his vocals to the feature, other contenders such as Jim Carrey and Adam Sandler were thrown into the mix.

Here’s a brief storyline for the film.

U.S. pilot Peter Quill ends up in space in the middle of a universal conflict and goes on the run with futuristic ex-cons who have something everyone wants.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” will be released on August 1, 2014. The film stars Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Karen Gillan, Benicio Del Toro, Michael Rooker, John C. Reilly, Lee Pace, Glenn Close, Dave Bautista, Ophelia Lovibond, and Enzo Cilenti. Chris McCoy, Nicole Perlman, and James Gunn wrote the screenplay based on the Marvel Comic by the same name originally created by Gene Colan, Arnold Drake, Dan Abnett, and Andy Lanning. James Gunn directs.

