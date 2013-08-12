Looks like we’ll have to wait till September for the full announcement, but of what?

Last week in the days leading up to D23 Expo, Marvel released a teaser image daring fans to ask for “something weird” at the Resort Pavilion inside the convention center. After a few misses I was finally given a poster by a friendly cast member. This poster had an AR logo at the bottom, which –for those who don’t know– is Marvels proprietary Easter Egg style bonus content viewer in their print comic books. When using the Marvel app on a smart phone, a video pops up further teasing an upcoming partnership between Marvel and Disney Imagineering. This is pointing more and more towards an attraction being build in one of their parks, but we’ll have to wait a bit longer to find out exactly what this will be. If you want to see the video, try using your phones on the image below to unlock the video.