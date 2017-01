Mickey and friends wrap up another gathering of Disney’s most hardcore fans

Games, movies, television, and everything else under the Disney umbrella was shown this weekend at D23 Expo and will be the topic of many conversations tomorrow. While throughout this week Nuke The Fridge will reflect on the experience of the D23 Expo, we wanted to tease you with a few pics from the show floor. Come back throughout the week as we rundown the news and exhibits of the show.

Photos- Dalina Ouch