Join Regency Theatres, the Azusa Film Society, the Merchants & Management of Citrus Crossing, and Nuke the Fridge on August 13th for Flashback Tuesday Night at the Foothill Cinema in Azusa, California with the “man with no name” in the spaghetti western classic “A Fist Full of Dollars.” The event begins at 7:30 p.m., and admission is only $6.00 per person. Also, there will be prizes for costumes and movie trivia.

Foothill Cinema

854 E. Alosta

Azusa, CA 91702

626.334.6007

www.regencymovies.com