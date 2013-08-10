200 SHARES Share Tweet

Pixar is about to go into the deep again



While we’re trying to catch up with all the excitement from the show floor, Nuke The Fridge wanted to bring you an interesting bit of news by the folks at Pixar.



Even though we’re still along way from getting our first glimpse of Finding Nemo’s sequel, Finding Dory, Pixar took the opportunity at D23 to reveal a some casting news on the project. We’re going to meet Dory’s family this time, and Pixar have revealed that her parents, Jenny and Charlie, are going to be voiced by Diane Keaton and Eugene Levy. ABC’s Modern Family star Ty Burrell has also joined in as Bailey, who will be a Beluga whale. The whole thing is going to pick up one year after the last film, with Dory hunting for her family while Marlin and Nemo search for her. It looks like Dory will be both the hunter and the hunted.



The lack of Bill Hader prompted a bit of comedy on stage with him begging the film’s director Andrew Stantion for a part in the movie. Then legendary TV actor John Ratzenburger came out to burst Hader’s bubble of confidence so to speak.

Finding Dory is set for release on November 2015 and will most likely dominate next years D23 Expo.