Before Star Wars, there was The Star Wars! This is the authorized adaptation of George Lucas’s rough-draft screenplay of what would eventually become a motion picture that would change the world. Annikin Starkiller is the hero…Luke Skywalker is a wizened Jedi general…Han Solo is a big green alien…and the Sith…Well, the Sith are still the bad guys. High adventure and derring-do from longer ago, in a galaxy even further away!