Lionsgate has released a new clip from their upcoming and must watch thriller You’re Next that opens in theaters on August 23.

One of the smartest and most terrifying films in years, YOU’RE NEXT reinvents the genre by putting a fresh twist on home-invasion horror. When a gang of masked, ax-wielding murderers descend upon the Davison family reunion, the hapless victims seem trapped…until an unlikely guest of the family proves to be the most talented killer of all.

You’re Next is directed by Adam Wingard and stars Sharni Vinson, Nicholas Tucci, AJ Bowen.