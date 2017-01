New Promos for Marvel’s AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.

New Promos for Marvel’s AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.

Marvel together with ABC have released two new promotional videos for the very anticipated series “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”

The first one features Agent Coulson describing the team and the second one profiles the hacker Skye.

Take a look below.

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” premieres on Tuesday September 24th on ABC