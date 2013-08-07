At The Fantasia International Film Festival in Montreal, filmmaker Bryan Singer took some time off from the “X-Men: Days of Future Past” set and made an appearance disclosing some information that will get any comic book fan’s blood racing. He discussed the mutant characters Quicksilver, Cyclops and the Scarlet Witch and the roles they will play in the upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” Here it is: Cyclops is still dead, Quicksilver will run fast, and the Scarlet Witch won’t be in the film, but wait there’s more! Singer told the crowd at the film festival that he wants to make another Marvel film after “X-Men: Days of Future Past.”

Singer described the film as a “Marvel Universe mash-up.” No doubt Singer will stay with 20 Century Fox and not jump ship over to Marvel/Disney. Fox holds the rights to the X-Men and Fantastic Four film properties and the many characters that are tied into their respective franchises. Characters such as: the Silver Surfer, Doctor Doom, Deadpool, and X-Men spin-off teams like X-Force are within Singer’s grasp to use. “Kick-Ass 2” director Jeff Wadlow is currently writing an “X-Force” film. So, it is possible that all of these characters will appear together if Singer has his way. One detail from the “X-Men: Days of Future Past” storyline has Franklin Richards, son of Reed and Susan Storm Richards of the Fantastic Four, holding a key supporting role in the film. He has vast psionic powers which make him the most powerful mutant on Earth.

So, what do you think about a huge mutant/superhero team-up film?

Here is the storyline for “X-Men: Days of Future Past:”

The storyline alternates between present day, in which the X-Men fight Mystique’s Brotherhood of Evil Mutants, and a future timeline caused by the X-Men’s failure to prevent the Brotherhood from assassinating Senator Robert Kelly. In this future universe, Sentinels (giant mutant-hunting robots) rule the United States, and mutants live in internment camps. The present-day X-Men are forewarned of the possible future by a future version of their teammate Kitty Pryde, whose mind traveled back in time and possessed her younger self to warn the X-Men. She succeeds in her mission and returns to the future, but despite her success, the future timeline still exists as an alternative timeline rather than as the actual future.

“X-Men: Days of Future Past” comes to theaters on July 18, 2014. The film stars James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender, Rose Byrne, Jennifer Lawrence, Nicholas Hoult, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Hugh Jackman, Anna Paquin, Ellen Page, Peter Dinklage, Halle Berry, Daniel Cudmore, Fan Bingbing, Booboo Stewart, Evan Peters, and Omar Sy. Simon Kinberg and Matthew Vaughn wrote the screenplay, which is adapted from the comic book story written by Chris Claremont and John Byrne. The film is directed by Bryan Singer.

Source: ComicBookMovie, Marvel.wiki