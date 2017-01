ABC is set to premiere the Avenger’s movie spin off Agents of S.H.I.E.D. on Tuesday, September 24 at 8 PM. The network has release a new poster for the show that you can view below.

Plot:

The missions of the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division.

Creators:

Maurissa Tancharoen, Jed Whedon, Joss Whedon

Stars:

Clark Gregg, Ming-Na Wen, Brett Dalton