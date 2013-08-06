web analytics
Search
Home
Share

 

images

According to a tweet by Sylvester Stallone, actor Bruce Willis ( Church in the Expendables movies ) will not be reprising his role in The Expendables 3. Apparently he has been replaced by Harrison Ford.

Here’s the tweet.

It’s unclear why Willis dropped out of the movie but  Stallone tweeted this 5 minutes later.

Is Stallone referring to Willis in the second tweet? Stay tuned drama may follow.

Share