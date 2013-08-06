Indiana Jones and Rambo Team up for THE EXPENDABLES 3 and get rid of John McClane!

Indiana Jones and Rambo Team up for THE EXPENDABLES 3 and get rid of John McClane!

According to a tweet by Sylvester Stallone, actor Bruce Willis ( Church in the Expendables movies ) will not be reprising his role in The Expendables 3. Apparently he has been replaced by Harrison Ford.

Here’s the tweet.

WILLIS OUT… HARRISON FORD IN !!!! GREAT NEWS !!!!! Been waiting years for this!!!! — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) August 6, 2013

It’s unclear why Willis dropped out of the movie but Stallone tweeted this 5 minutes later.

GREEDY AND LAZY …… A SURE FORMULA FOR CAREER FAILURE — Sylvester Stallone (@TheSlyStallone) August 6, 2013

Is Stallone referring to Willis in the second tweet? Stay tuned drama may follow.