As Harrison Ford gets ready to reprise his role as Han Solo in J.J. Abrams’ Star Wars Episode VII, and prepares for the release of “Ender’s Game, he expressed interest in returning as Indiana Jones for a 5th movie.

Here’s what the 71 year old Ford said during an interview.



“We’ve seen the character develop and grow over a period of time and it’s perfectly appropriate and okay for him to come back again with a great movie around him where he doesn’t necessarily have to kick as much ass,”

“To me, what was interesting about the character was that he prevailed, that he had courage, that he had wit, that he had intelligence, that he was frightened and that he still managed to survive. That I can do.”

Harrison Ford didn’t say if he’d like “The Fridge” to return for a sequel.