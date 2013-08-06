Filmmaker Jeff Wadlow is on a press junket for the soon-to-be released “Kick-Ass 2” film. He did make some comments concerning his attachment to the “X-Force” film, a spin-off of sorts from the X-Men universe. This is what he had to say.

“I’m very deep into it. I can’t really say much as Fox has asked me not to but, again, it’s not a reboot or reimagining of the X cinematic universe. Tonally it will fit in, quite well with all the other movies… but then I think the other movies cover a wide range of tones. It’s certainly not going to be tonally similar to Kick-Ass.

I hope it will have what fans of X-Force will expect. I think it will be a little edgier, I think you’ll see some characters with different takes on what it means to be a mutant. There will be some grey areas that the movies haven’t yet been explored. It won’t be as “overt.” This movie is more about the grey areas in between.

I’m going to take some big ideas from the X-universe and flip them, I think in an interesting way. It’s hard to talk about that, though, without being specific. I probably shouldn’t have even talked about that at all because I can’t get into the specifics but I will say it’s similar to Kick-Ass 2 in that it wasn’t an open assignment, it wasn’t “We’re going to make an X-Force movie, who’s interested? Here’s what the movie’s going to be.”

When Mark [Millar] got the job with Fox I said, “The first movie you guys should make is an X-Force movie and here’s how you should do it.” And that got him excited, and that got the studio excited and that’s the movie I’m writing.”

For those of you unfamiliar with X-Force, here’s a little information about the comic book series, which the film will be based on.

X-Force is a fictional Marvel Comics superhero team. It is a spin-off from the X-Men franchise, and the eponymous subject of the X-Force comic book series. The group was a new incarnation of the 80s team, the New Mutants. Led by the mutant Cable, X-Force is more militant and aggressive than the X-Men. Conceived by writer/illustrator Rob Liefeld, the team was formed in New Mutants, vol. 1 #100 (April 1991) and soon afterwards was featured in its own series.

“Kick-Ass 2” will open in theaters in the United Kingdom on August 16th, and then in the United States on August 23rd. The film stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Chloë Grace Moretz, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Nicolas Cage (cameo,) Jim Carrey, Lyndsy Fonseca, John Leguizamo, Donald Faison, Lindy Booth, Morris Chestnut, Yancy Butler, Daniel Kaluuya, Andy Nyman, Robert Emms, and Wesley Morgan. Jeff Wadlow wrote the screenplay based on the comic book by Mark Millar and John Romita, Jr. Jeff Wadlow directs.

“X-Force” is expected to arrive in theaters sometime in 2016. Jeff Wadlow directs.

Source: Bleeding Cool, wikipedia