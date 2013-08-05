The first week of August starts out nicely in comics and gaming. Here’s our list of what to watch out for when you’re looking to drop your hard earned cash this week.

Comics

While DC is giving everyone a break with only one Trinity War tie-in, we are seeing new issues of some of their solid stand alone series like Batwing and Earth 2. While over at Marvel, Hunger releases its second chapter in addition to multiple things with the word Superior in the title. But what everyone will be in line for is a Lying Cat T-shirt to ease the wait for the return of Saga later this month.

OWL #2 (Dynamite)

This book’s debut last month caught people off guard with how unique it was from Batman, Watchmen and even Dynamite’s own Black Bat. It’s a story of a time period transition in heroism with action and intrigue leaving us wanting to check out the next chapter.



Trillium #1 (DC Comics)

Jeff Lemire’s last solo venture for DC was the critically acclaimed Sweet Tooth. Trillium is an 8-issue series that combines rich historical adventure and mind-bending science fiction into a sprawling, unconventional love story. Sold!



Steam Engines of Oz #2 (Archana)

While it isn’t the all around best book of the summer, Archana’s sideways look at the world of Oz is definitely one of the prettiest. Issue #1 was rich, vivid and bursted new life into a story we all know by heart now. We expect bigger things from issue #2



Black Bat #4 (Dynamite)

Black Bat has been a roller coaster all its own since it debuted back in May. This story of redemption gets better and better every month as we see the Black Bat take his revenge on the underworld. Issue #4 gives readers the secret origin of ant-hero Tony Quinn.



Satellite Sam #2 (Image)

It’s the comic book world’s answer to Mad Men. A world of depravity, corruption, and sex; set in a time period mirrored by our own real history. Satellite Sam is a must read!



Gaming

The summer of gaming continues. Hardcore gamers usually loath this time of year because it's all tease for fall and beyond but this week looks to satisfy our taste for the unique with releases like Dragon's Crown, and Tales of Xillia. In addition to receiving free games on Xbox Live and PSN this month; here's a look at a pair of games that could get us to stay in at night this week.

For a rundown of all games this week check out the Spot’s new releases.

Pikmin 3 (Wii U) Nintendo

Those adorable little guys are back with a Wii U debut. Pikmin 3 is a fully reimagined, mass-action strategy title from the critically acclaimed Pikmin series that adds a new Rock Pikmin as well as a flying Winged Pikmin that will follow the player and can carry items in the air.



Tales of Xillia (PS3) Namco Bandai

The biggest reason Tales of Xillia is on our radar is the level of buzz it’s been receiving these last few weeks. Critics have been tweeting and raving about playing this game all last week. Which has us very curious, and we’ll review it in depth later on this week.



