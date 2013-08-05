During the TCA (Television Critics Association) summer press tour panel Disney/ABC party, held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Sunday, ABC’s Entertainment president Paul Lee mentioned that he found the quality of American television to be “sobering.” He also mentioned that when Disney purchased Lucasfilm last year for slightly over four billion dollars, he had a “glint in his eye” due to Lucasfilm joining the Disney family.

He did not confirm when a live action Star Wars television series would go into production, but Lee had this to say about there being possibilities concerning the Star Wars and Lucasfilm universe.

“We started conversations with them.”

Currently, an animated Star Wars television show entitled “Star Wars Rebels” is in production, which will debut in the fall of 2014 as an hour-long special on the Disney Channel followed by regular airings on Disney XD. According to the tag line, the show will focus on the period between “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” and “Star Wars: A New Hope” when the Empire hunts down the remaining Jedi Knights, and the Rebel Alliance begins to form.

“Star Wars: Episode VII” will open in theaters sometime in 2015. The film will star Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Harrison Ford, Billy Dee Williams and Anthony Daniels. Michael Arndt wrote the screenplay based on characters created by George Lucas. John Williams will return to compose the film’s score. J.J. Abrams directs.

Source: Variety

