Just when you thought D23 already had enough excitement





Marvel.com has a tease for an upcoming announcement at this weekends D23 Expo near Disneyland at the Anaheim Convention Center.

“ASK FOR SOMETHING WEIRD“.

“This weekend, only at the Walt Disney Parks & Resortspavilion during the Disney D23 2013 Expo, ask for something WEIRD and get your first look at an all-new project coming from Marvel & Disney!” reads the short announcement accompanying the image.

What could it be for? Maybe a new addition to one of the parks? A Movie announcement we didn’t get during SDCC? Could this be Marvel’s first Disney comic? No matter what it is Nuke The Fridge will be there to bring you as much of it, as the Mouse will allow.

For more info visit Marvel.com and D23.com

