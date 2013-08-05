Bad news for those who can’t get enough of Tom Hiddleston as Loki in the Marvel Comics films. Although writer/director Joss Whedon has gone on the record to say Loki will NOT be in the sequel Avengers: Age of Ultron a few fans hoped he was not being truthful about the character. But now Hiddleston has gone on the record in an interview with Entertainment Weekly where he told them that he will not be in the film.

“He’s not in it. Here’s the thing: I don’t think there’s anything else Loki could contribute to ‘The Avengers,’ narratively. Joss gave me so many wonderful things to do in that first film that we’d only be trying to repeat ourselves, and probably less well in the second one.”

There you have have straight from Hiddleston mouth.- NO LOKI IN AVENGERS 2.

The question is are you disappointed?