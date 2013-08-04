Filmmaker Joss Whedon discussed in yet another interview that changes will be made to the origin of the film’s chief villain Ultron. Whedon reiterated the point concerning Ultron’s creator Dr. Henry Pym, he will not appear in the film, compared to the one carved out in Marvel’s comic book canon.

“It’s not based on the series. Honestly, we went through a lot of titles – Underoos Of Ultron. None of them landed. Underoos would’ve been better because of the alliteration. But Age of Ultron really stuck. We were like, ‘It’s a book, but we’re still going to use it.’ We’re not going to see Pym and all the accoutrements. Ultron is more central to the Avengers as they are. But we will explore the idea of lineage, because he was created by us and we’ve got to own that… Then we have the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver and I think that’s plenty, because Quicksilver and Scarlet Witch did not begin their time as friends of the Avengers, so there’s going to be a lot of, well, conflict.”

Speculation is that Whedon will dish the malevolent artificial intelligence’s creation to billionaire playboy and technological guru Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) a.k.a. Iron Man.

The film rights to characters Quicksilver and the Scarlet Witch are being utilized by both Whedon for “The Avengers: Age of Ultron” and director Bryan Singer’s upcoming “X-Men: Days of Future Past.” The question arose, will Marvel Studios and 20th Century Fox back a crossover, which will feature the Avengers and the X-Men? Whedon went on to dispel this rumor.

“That’s not the plan. It would be cool but I think right now I already have a ton of very talented actors in my movie playing a ton of characters, and I’m about to add a few more. So I’m not like, ‘How can we get more licensed characters because I want to kill myself and make a nine-hour movie.'”

Whedon talked about the villain Thanos who appeared in the credits of “The Avengers” film. Although he will be seen in Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” will he be featured in some capacity in “Avengers: Age of Ultron?” This is what he had to say.

“We have to stay grounded. It’s part of what makes the Marvel universe click – their relationship to the real world. It’s science-fiction, and Thanos is not out of the mix, but Thanos was never meant to be the next villain. He’s always been the overlord of villainy & darkness.”

“The Avengers: Age of Ultron” will hit theaters on May 1, 2015. The film will star Robert Downey, Jr., Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy Renner and Samuel L. Jackson. Actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson is still in negotiations to play mutant speedster Quicksilver. The film is written and will be directed by Joss Whedon.

The film is expected to go into production in March of 2014.

Source: Comic Book Movie