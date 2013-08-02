New Xbox Live feature takes steps to making the online experience fun for everyone again.

Tired of smack talking fetuses causing you to mute the entire game you’re playing on Xbox Live? Today, Microsoft helps everyone under the oppression of tyrannical gamer trolls, strike back.

Xbox Enforcement United, where members like you will be able to get involved to help ensure that Xbox Live remains a fun, fair and safer place for everyone. For those unfamiliar with the Xbox Live Policy and Enforcement Team, they are a dedicated team of agents who work closely with you, the community, to identify and resolve issues that negatively impact your experience on Xbox Live. They process every complaint they receive – thousands a day – and many of them require relatively simple judgment calls like whether a Gamertag or profile content abides by the Xbox Live Code of Conduct.

Members who join the Enforcement United beta will participate by providing their opinions on whether particular content, initially Gamertags, violate the Xbox Live Code of Conduct.

Why involve the community in these decisions? They’ve heard your feedback that you want ways to positively shape your Xbox Live experience and feel this is a great way for you to get involved. Also launching today is Xbox Community Level, a new site where Xbox Live members can earn rewards and recognition for contributing to the Xbox Live community through programs like the Enforcement United beta and the long-standing Xbox Live Ambassadors. The program will also allow the team of enforcers to devote more time not only to complaints that require more experience and knowledge, but also time to invest in future enhancements that will continue to improve Xbox Live.

The enforcement program has more information on available sign ups through its website here.