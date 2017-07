900 SHARES Share Tweet

Director Bryan Singer has tweeted a new image of a Sentinel on the set of X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Plot:

The X-Men send Wolverine to the past to change a major historical event that could globally impact man and mutant kind.

Update by Adam Lozano.

